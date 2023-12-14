Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $127.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

