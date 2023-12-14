Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 472,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Capital Power Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

