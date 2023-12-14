Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.05

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.05 and last traded at $107.76, with a volume of 600719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

