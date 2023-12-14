Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

