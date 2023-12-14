Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 356,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,711,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Specifically, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,400. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.