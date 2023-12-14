CEEK VR Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and $2.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05528237 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,687,945.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

