Cencora (NYSE:COR) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.83 and last traded at $197.07. Approximately 432,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,414,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.72.

Specifically, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Cencora Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.