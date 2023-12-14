CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

