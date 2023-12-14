Charles E. Brock Sells 2,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 5.5 %

PNFP opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

