Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.77.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

