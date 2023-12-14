Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $69.48 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

