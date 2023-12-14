Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

