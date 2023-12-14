Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after buying an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 387,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,422 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

