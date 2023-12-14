Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

