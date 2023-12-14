Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $37.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,705 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

