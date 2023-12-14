Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

