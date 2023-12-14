Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $569,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

