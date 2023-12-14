Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $940,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

NUBD stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

