Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

