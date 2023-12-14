Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $284,663,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.