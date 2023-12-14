Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.