Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

