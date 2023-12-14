Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

