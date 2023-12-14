Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

