Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $44,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $150.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

