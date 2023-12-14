Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 1,500 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CHE opened at $584.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
