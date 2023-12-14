Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMG traded down $28.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,311.44. 47,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,047. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,346.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,048.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,003.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

