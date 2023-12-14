Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

