Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193,883 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 7.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Citigroup worth $541,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

