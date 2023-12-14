Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern makes up 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.