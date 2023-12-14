Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $987,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $987,396.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,018,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

