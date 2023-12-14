Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $382.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

