Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

LDP opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.