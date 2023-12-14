Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

LDP opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

