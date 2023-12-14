Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RNP opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.