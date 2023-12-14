Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of RNP opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.