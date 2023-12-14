Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 1,050 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $3,017,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

