Community Bank of Raymore Buys 2,450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

