Community Bank of Raymore Has $4.51 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

