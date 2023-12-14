Community Bank of Raymore Has $953,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

