Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 5.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 123,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.