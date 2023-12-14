Community Bank of Raymore Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.75. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

