Community Bank of Raymore Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.75.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

