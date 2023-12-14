Community Bank of Raymore Sells 7,001 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. GATX makes up 3.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.19% of GATX worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

NYSE GATX opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

