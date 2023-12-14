Comparing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 34.05% 16.14% 1.64% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.46 $234.48 million $1.49 19.80 Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,166.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial Bankshares and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Signature Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.73%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 222,400.00%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First Financial Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

