Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
CHCI stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
