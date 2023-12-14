Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.