Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.12.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
