Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

