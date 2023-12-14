Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

