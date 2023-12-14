Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $5,769,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.