CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.63 and last traded at $91.93. 405,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 667,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

