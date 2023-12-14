Cornerstone Management Inc. Sells 10,743 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 16.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $308.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.